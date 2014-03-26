PARIS, March 26 Monaco-based oil products
trading company Sotragem has made an offer to buy
LyondellBasell's mothballed Berre refinery in
southeastern France, the company said on Wednesday.
Sotragem declined to say how much the offer was worth, but
French industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a statement
that it included plans for 400 million euros ($551.4 million) of
investment in the plant over three years, which he said could
lead to the creation of more than 200 jobs.
LyondellBasell mothballed the refinery in January 2012,
having failed to find a buyer since putting it up for sale in
May 2011.
If the deal goes through, it would run against the recent
trend of European refinery closures in the face of vast
overcapacity.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
