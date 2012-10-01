PARIS Oct 1 A French court needs more
information to assess offers submitted to purchase the
Petit-Couronne refinery in northern France, owned by insolvent
firm Petroplus, a spokeswoman for the Rouen commercial court
said on Monday.
A decision on the future of the troubled refinery was
initially expected on October 2 but the court will hold a new
hearing on October 16 with all parties involved.
On that date, the court could decide to either approve a
takeover, liquidate the plant, or delay again its decision.
Two low-profile groups, NetOil and Alafandi Petroleum
Group, filed bids in July promising to preserve jobs and invest
massively into the plant.
