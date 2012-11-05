* Court in Rouen to give verdict around 12am
* 24-hour strike in refineries to be scrutinised
* Higher unemployment makes 2010 scenario less likely
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 5 The fate of France's oldest
refinery will be decided on Monday, marked by a one-day strike
that the government and the oil industry will be anxious to
prevent from escalating into a disruptive movement similar to
one in 2010.
Last month, the commercial court in Rouen, northern France,
rejected two bids to take over the Petit-Couronne refinery of
insolvent Swiss firm Petroplus, sending it into liquidation
unless a new offer is approved by Nov. 5.
The plant's 500 workers and their trade unions have invested
much hope in Dubai-based NetOil, which had to submit a new offer
after its first failed to convince judges of its financial and
technical strengths.
A new rejection would be hard to swallow for the unions, who
had secured a temporary reprocessing deal with former owner
Shell and returned the plant to profit.
"So far, the unions had not made a 'casus belli' out of the
Petroplus case because they were fully engaged in the process of
finding a buyer, restarting and maintaining the plant," Francis
Perrin, head of the Energy Policies and Strategy group of
publications, said.
"People often say French unions are protest-prone, but here
they put so much efforts into making this case work, it would be
a crushing blow if the end result was nothing and the reaction
could be even stronger," Perrin said.
Preparing for the worst, and raising pressure on the French
government, unions have called for a 24-hour strike on Monday,
while France's most powerful union the CGT has called for
workers at Total's refineries to join the protest.
The French oil major still owns five refineries in France,
and whether its workers heed the call for solidarity or decide
to pass in fear of losing their jobs will be scrutinised by the
industry and beyond.
The closure of Total's Dunkirk refinery in early 2010, where
images of emotional workers had been broadcast on national news
bulletins, helped trigger a two-week strike at all of the
group's French refineries.
Fuel supplies were also disrupted in the second half of 2010
when a five-week strike in the port and refining sector halted
output at French refineries and caused alarm among neighbouring
European countries worried of price spikes.
However, observers say the poor state of the French economy
compared with two years ago is likely to discourage workers from
halting an industry which has already lost 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in the last three years.
"There are two forces at play: a force of solidarity, which
is very strong, and on the other hand a real fear (about the
economy)," Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of the UFIP oil industry
lobby, said. "The situation is very tense, very difficult, the
risk on jobs is strong."
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)