* NetOil's new offer includes deals with BP, Hyundai
* Minister seeks more time after Libyan interest
* New deadline uncertain
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 5 Dubai-based NetOil, led by Middle
Eastern businessman Roger Tamraz, has submitted a new offer to
take over France's oldest refinery, unveiling a last minute deal
with British oil major BP and Hyundai.
Last month, the commercial court in Rouen rejected two bids,
including NetOil's, to buy the Petit-Couronne refinery of
insolvent Swiss firm Petroplus, threatening to send it into
liquidation unless a new offer was submitted by Nov. 5.
Roger Tamraz told Reuters that NetOil had improved its
offer, which had been criticised by the court for not providing
enough details on financial and technical aspects.
"BP is interested to supply crude, 120,000 barrels per year
for a three-year period, that gives us a certain stability in
terms of supply," Tamraz said.
"As for Hyundai, they're interested in the upgrading of the
refinery, which is very important to increase our refining
margins. With two names like that, I don't see why they should
hesitate now," he said.
Potential buyers had until 1600 GMT to submit offers on
Monday, but Petroplus judicial administrators said in a
statement they would consider their merits on Tuesday, when a
possible new deadline could be announced.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said earlier on Monday
the government did not support the liquidation of the refinery
and asked the court to delay its decision because it had
received a non-binding letter of interest from Libya's sovereign
wealth fund.
"We don't want the liquidation of this refinery," Montebourg
told RTL radio. "I'm going to ask the commercial court today to
delay its judgment, to take the time necessary to allow our
Libyan friends to invest in this refinery."
The plant's 500 workers and their trade unions had invested
much hope in NetOil, but Tamraz said they would be open to a
joint deal with the Libyans.
"We welcome Libya, we know them well since we were with them
in Tamoil," Tamraz said.
"But they must realise Libya just closed a refinery in Italy
with a big fight with the unions there, they put 1,000 people
out and they closed a refinery in Switzerland. So let's be a bit
logical with what we want to do," he added, referring to the
Cremona refinery shut by Libyan energy company Tamoil.
AVOIDING JOB CUTS, STRIKES
The French government has been especially wary of avoiding
job losses as unemployment hit a 13-year high and is seeking to
prevent the closure of Petit-Couronne from escalating into a
disruptive strike movement similar to one in 2010.
The closure of Total's Dunkirk refinery in early 2010, where
images of emotional workers had been broadcast on national news
bulletins, helped trigger a two-week strike at all of the
group's French refineries.
Fuel supplies were also disrupted in the second half of 2010
when a five-week strike in the port and refining sector halted
output at French refineries.
A new closure would be hard to swallow for Petit-Couronne's
unions, who had secured a temporary reprocessing deal with
former owner Shell and returned the plant to profit.
A 24-hour national refinery strike called by the CGT only
resulted in a limited action, with only La Mede and Donges
refineries cutting output and fuel deliveries.
The French oil major still owns five refineries in France
out of the country's eight.