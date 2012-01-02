PARIS Jan 2 Workers at the French Petit Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus will meet union representatives from nearby refineries on Wednesday to decide whether to call for strike action after the Swiss refiner announced temporary shutdowns at three plants, a union official said.

The general meeting on Wednesday morning will include the plant's 550 workers as well as trade unionists from other plants, the Petit Couronne trade union official said on Monday. Total's Gonfreville and Exxon Mobil's Port Jerome are in the vicinity.

Petroplus announced the closures last week after bankers abruptly froze credit lines used by the company to buy crude oil supplies.

While talks with bankers continue, Petroplus has started what it termed "temporary economic shutdowns" of three of its five refineries, Petit Couronne, Antwerp in Belgium and Cressier in Switzerland.

The Petit-Couronne unionist said workers were preventing deliveries of refined products stockpiled at the plant to ensure the future of the site, adding the stocks were worth around 200 million euros ($260 million).

A victim of oversupply in European refining and of an investment strategy under former boss Thomas O'Malley that fell foul of an industry downturn, Petroplus and European government officials have been locked in talks with the 13 banks that froze a $1 billion facility it needed to buy crude oil.

The 13 lenders include BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Natixis Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Marc Parrad and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)