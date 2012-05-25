PARIS May 25 The French Petit-Couronne plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus is likely to restart production around June 7 under a six-month deal with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products, a union official said on Tuesday.

"The refinery should restart around June 7 but this will depend on works," Nicolas Vincent, CGT coordinator for the group, said on Friday.

Shell has set a maximum spending limit to buy back products to the refinery, meaning the deal could last less than 6 months, he added.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy)