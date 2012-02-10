(Adds details on refinery restart, background)
PARIS/ROUEN Feb 10 Three companies have
shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery
owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus,
including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior
union representative told Reuters on Friday.
A deadline to express interest in the refinery, put under
judicial protection last month, is closing on Friday, and offers
have to be submitted by March 15, he added.
One unidentified company is also in talks to sign a
"processing contract" by the end of next week to allow the
refinery to process crude on the firm's behalf, the
representative said.
"Forty million euros ($53.2 million) need to be found by the
end of next week to pay the costs, the salaries and the work to
restart the refinery," he said.
It would take two to two and a half months before the
refinery could be restarted, he added.
Buyers have this week also shown an interest in snapping up
Petroplus refineries in Germany and the UK.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting By Marc Parrad and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jane
Baird)