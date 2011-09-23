* Project concerns 74,000 staff, Total says no layoffs

* CGT union says could be first step of wider project

PARIS, Sept 23 France's oil major Total has summoned a group works council on Oct. 10 to unveil a project to merge its refining and chemical businesses, which it says will not involve layoffs, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Total has been struggling for several years with its refining businesses in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products, leading to asset stripping in the sector.

"The purpose of the project is an industrial one and its implementation will be executed without layoffs," the spokesman said.

European refiners are coming under increasing pressure from new competitors, particularly in the Middle East, which have a relative advantage in accessing crude feedstock.

Charles Foulard, head of the powerful CGT union at Total said he believed the plan could be the first part of a wider project and that workers should stand ready to act.

"We believe Total's reorganisation will not stop there," Foulard told Reuters, adding it would be difficult for the group to announce layoffs ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

The project, which concerns some 74,000 staff, will be submitted on Oct. 10 to workers' union representatives.

Total aims to merge its chemical branch, including the petrochemical business, with its refining arm and create a separate marketing business to deal with the supply and purchase of oil products.

French refinery workers blocked production for a month in October 2010 to protest a government pension reform. The strike cost the oil sector 230 million euros, France's oil lobby said.

While the closure of the refinery went ahead, Total vowed not to close any more French refineries before 2015.

Total has been in the process of trying to sell its Lindsey refinery in the UK for almost two years. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)