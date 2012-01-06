* CGT refining unions gathering Jan 12 to discuss industry
* Official says it is getting harder to mobilise people
PARIS Jan 6 France's leading CGT union is
discussing possible action after Swiss oil refiner Petroplus
temporarily shut three of its European refineries, a
senior CGT official said on Friday, but downplayed the prospect
of a new nationwide strike.
Charles Foulard, coordinator of the CGT union at French oil
major Total, said he remained skeptical a large-scale
strike could be decided because of the deteriorating economic
environment and the scars left in the industry by a month-long
stoppage that paralysed France in October 2010.
"We are gathering CGT's refining unions on Jan. 12 to
discuss the situation of the French refining industry, not just
the situation at the Petit-Couronne refinery," Foulard told
Reuters.
Petroplus is in the process of stopping its under-performing
French Petit-Couronne refinery as well as its plants in
Cressier, Switzerland, and in Antwerp, in Belgium after bankers
froze the credit facilities the group used to purchase oil.
The plight of Petroplus worsened on Thursday as lenders
extended the freeze on its borrowing to all credit lines, on top
of $1 billion choked off last week.
"We will see what is possible to do, put in place a multiple
action plan, which could include strike action, operations to
suspend temporarily operations," said Foulard, who coordinated
the 2010 strike at Total's five French refineries.
But he called for caution, saying the mood was not yet one
of national strike. "Today there is a need for a strong action
for things to change but we are in a context of crisis in which
it's getting harder to mobilise people. The 2010 conflict has
also left traces," he added.
Many French refinery workers still bear the marks of the
2010 marathon strike, which was sparked by protests over pension
reform, as they failed to obtain guarantees that European
refiners would continue investing in France.
The strike also further weakened the sector's business.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Marie Maitre and James
Jukwey)