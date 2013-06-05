* Survey counters perception that French resist reform
* Past presidents toned down reform due to protests
* Findings call into question decades of leadership-pollster
By Mark John
PARIS, June 5 Nearly three-quarters of French
want President Francois Hollande to push further ahead with
economic reforms and are ready to make personal sacrifices as
long the pain is fairly distributed, a survey by pollster BVA
found on Wednesday.
No fewer than 67 percent agreed with the statement "if we
carry on like this, we are headed for catastrophe", according to
results of the telephone and Internet survey of nearly 1,000
people conducted between May 29-30.
The findings cast doubt on a common international perception
that the French are resistant to change and suggest Hollande, a
Socialist, has more room for manoeuvre than past leaders, who
curtailed or toned down reforms due to strikes and mass street
protests.
"Demand for real change and courageous reforms is clearly
there," BVA concluded of the survey's results, which it said
showed a "real calling into question" of decades of French
political leadership.
A full 80 percent concurred with the statement that "our
leaders have never had the courage to undertake the difficult
reforms which our country needs".
The same proportion said they were "ready to accept
sacrifices as long as the burden was shared in a fair way and
that the overall direction was clear" while 74 percent backed
deeper reforms of the labour market, pensions and jobless
benefits.
The survey was conducted last week just as the European
Commission urged France to rein in public spending, cut labour
costs and reform its pension system in return for winning two
extra years to bring its budget deficit within EU targets.
But the French public's openness to the type of reform
backed by Brussels is not enough to counter growing
euroscepticism in a country which is losing influence in the
European Union due to the rise of economic heavyweight Germany.
A separate six-country poll released by Gallup on Wednesday
found that nearly two-thirds of people in France, a founder
member of what is now the EU, believe the bloc is heading in the
wrong direction.
"The French are losing confidence in globalization and
growing insecure in their position within Europe," Gallup's Anna
Manchin wrote in an accompanying analysis.
PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY
Elected last year on promises to restore growth and jobs,
Hollande's personal popularity ratings have crumbled as France
slides into recession and jobless claims hit new records.
The Socialist leader has already implemented some moves to
reduce high labour costs and has promised laws setting out a
revamp of the pension system by the end of this year.
He has argued that his reform record can be judged only over
the full course of his five-year term, while critics - notably
in Brussels and Germany - want him to step up the pace.
The BVA survey did not include comparisons with the French
public's past readiness for reforms, but it follows other
indications of an appetite for change.
While Hollande has so far ruled out any increase to the
statutory retirement age of 62, a survey by pollster Ipsos
released last month found that 61 percent of respondents would
back such a change. Over three-quarters said they did not trust
Hollande's government to make the system sustainable.
Even the modest reforms carried out so far by Hollande have
enraged some left-wing allies. Yet his Socialist Party has a
small but absolute majority in the lower house of parliament and
there has been no sign yet of an all-out mutiny by deputies.
That leaves France's five main trade unions - which
orchestrated weeks-long strikes in 1995 that prompted the
conservative government of the day to back down on pension
reform - as a possible source of resistance.
But Hollande already won the support of three of them for
moves aimed at making labour rules more flexible, and will try
to use the same tactic later this month for his pension reform
by including them in consultations with French employer groups.