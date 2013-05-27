PARIS May 27 The European Investment Bank said on Monday it had decided to lend French carmaker Renault 400 million euros ($517.22 million)for development of a new generation of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Among other things, the money would go towards work on developing far lighter material for cars, said a statement from the EIB, the European Union's investment arm. ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Christian Plumb)