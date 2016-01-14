PARIS Jan 14 France's Energy minister Segolene
Royal said on Thursday tests conducted on Renault cars
had not shown any presence of fraudulent emissions concealing
software.
France carried out testing to establish whether vehicles on
its roads were possibly equipped with banned software, the kind
used by Volkswagen in the United States to trick
emissions tests.
"There is no fraud at Renault. Shareholders and employees
should be reassured," Royal told journalists.
The minister added that presence of C02 and NOx above
accepted limits had however been detected in cars of other
manufacturers.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont;
Editing by Bate Felix)