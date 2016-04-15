* Onshore wind capacity to more than double by 2023
* French solar capacity to nearly triple by 2023
* No nuclear plant closures planned before 2019
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 15 A French industry body on Friday
increased draft government targets for onshore wind energy
capacity ahead of their final publication.
In coming weeks, the government will publish a decree with
targets for renewable energy capacity, which will implement
broad targets set in France's energy transition law and will
give firms like EDF and Engie as well as
smaller and foreign players clarity about future tender volumes.
The energy law - voted last summer - specifies that 40
percent of French power production should come from renewables
by 2030, while the share of nuclear should fall from the current
75 percent to 50 percent by 2025. The trajectory towards these
targets is set by decree.
The Conseil Superieur de l'Energie (CSE), a consultative
industry body, on Friday approved by a large majority targets to
boost onshore wind capacity from an estimated 15,000 megawatts
(MW) end 2018 to as much as 25,000 MW by 2023, according to a
document seen by Reuters. An earlier draft called for 23,300 MW.
"The project adopted today will allow us to more than double
French onshore wind capacity by 2023 and triple the photovoltaic
capacity," renewable energy lobby SER said in a statement.
For offshore wind, the CSE approved targets to boost
capacity to 3000 MW by end 2023 from an estimated 500 MW end
2018, but left unchanged a target for another 3,000 MW worth of
projects awarded by then. SER had wanted to quadruple the
offshore target.
For photovoltaic solar, the CSE approved a target of up to
20,200 MW by end 2023 from an estimated 10,200 MW end 2018. It
also approved slightly higher targets for hydropower, a mature
industry in France, for up to 26,050 MW by 2023.
End 2015, France had installed onshore wind capacity of
10,312 MW, no offshore wind capacity, solar PV capacity of 6,191
MW and hydropower capacity of 25,421 MW, according to grid
operator RTE.
Last year, 18.7 percent of French power consumption was
generated by renewables, including hydropower, which accounted
for 11.4 percent.
In a TV interview Thursday evening, President Francois
Hollande confirmed he wanted the share of nuclear to fall to 50
percent by 2025 but also said that no reactors would be closed
during his mandate, which ends May 2017. He said the first
reactor, in Fessenheim, would close from 2019.
The CSE also approved modest targets of a few 100 MW for
nascent renewable energy technologies such as floating offshore
wind, geothermal electricity, and biogas.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)