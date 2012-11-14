* Weak, fragmented regions can't initiate green shift
* Strong local impetus has boosted German wind, solar output
* France's centralised approach helps keep prices down
PARIS, Nov 14 Centralised France may lack the
clout at local government level to ease its new shift to greener
energy, contrasting with the regional and grass-roots power that
helped push through the rise of renewables in Germany.
France, the world's most nuclear reliant country, has vowed
to cut its dependency on the atom and boost its lagging
renewable energy output.
A failure to empower local authorities on energy issues in
the next few years could put a brake on its ambition to cut the
share of nuclear power in the electricity mix to 50 percent by
2025, down from 75 percent now, green energy experts and local
players say.
Across the Rhine, the installed capacity for wind and solar
electricity production is already equivalent to France's 58
nuclear reactors, even though the output is highly variable.
"In France, we have a centralised state and centralised
energy production, so everything goes in the same top down
direction, countering action from local communities wanting to
develop their own projects," said Melanie Persem, head of the
Franco-German office for renewable energy coordination.
"Whereas in Germany, towns and citizens are the force behind
renewable energies."
Germany's cities and federal states have taken the
initiative in launching ambitious renewable energy projects, and
German individuals own about 40 percent of renewable projects,
in which they invest, Persem said.
"It's like if you put your money in the bank or in an
investment fund," she said.
This local dynamism makes Germany's federal government
decision to phase out nuclear power over the next 10 years more
feasible, with renewable energy making up about a quarter of
German electricity demand already.
In France however, green energy accounts for 12 percent of
power needs, with solar and wind providing only 3 percent and
the rest coming from hydropower. However, advocates of the
French centralised system say this means distribution costs in
France are cheaper than in Germany.
The country's fragmented administrative organisation, with
such a high number of layers it is nicknamed a "mille-feuille" -
the name of a sweet cream slice made of layer upon layer of
paper-thin puff pastry, is not helping.
Its 22 regions, subdivided into 96 departments and 35,303
communes are mainly dependent on Paris for their income and only
have limited investment capacities.
Nicolas Garnier from Amorce, a group of French local
communities advising on energy and waste issues argues that
President Francois Hollande's national debate on the transition
towards a more energy responsible society should focus on who
decides on energy matters rather than on energy types.
"If we remain stuck in a national approach, here's the story
for the next 35 years: we will reduce nuclear energy a bit,
increase wind power by a smidgeon, struggle to contain
consumption, but we won't succeed," he said.
POWER GRID MONOPOLY
An example of the traditional, top-down approach to energy
policy can also be seen in the way France's electricity grid was
built.
"We were just after the war and the goal was to bring
electricity to the whole of France. This contract was fulfilled
very well, but today local authorities are forced to renew their
contract with ERDF indefinitely," said Yannick Regnier of the
CLER green lobby.
Some 95 percent of the territory's electricity supply
network is now managed by ERDF, a fully-owned branch of former
state monopoly EDF.
"The French grid is a top-down network, conceived for a
centralised production. It has to be restructured so power can
flow in both directions. Today the grid is only used to
distribute power from nuclear plants," Garnier from Amorce said.
While big wind and solar power plants are directly connected
to the high-voltage transport grid, smaller production
facilities are wired to one-way local distribution networks,
meaning the electricity has to be consumed locally.
"ERDF's monopoly on distribution is a big handicap. The only
concessionaire possible raises money from us and at the same
time doesn't justify in what name it levies these amounts, tens
of millions of euros per year," said Green MP Denis Baupin.
A few exceptions with more local government control exist in
France, such as the town of Grenoble in the Alps, which are also
coincidentally at the cutting-edge of green energy use. By
contrast, Germany has some 900 distribution networks agencies,
Persem of the Berlin-based Franco-German renewable office said.
But French industry are not ready to give up Europe's lowest
energy costs.
"Renewable energies will have to be added to the energy mix
providing that it doesn't make industrial energy costs more
expensive," the UNIDEN lobby of heavy energy users warned in a
statement.
