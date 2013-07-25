* 2005-2011 subsidies to renewables cost 14.3 bln euros
* Solar power expensive, reliant on foreign production
* Onshore wind power about to be competitive, needs boost
By Marion Douet
PARIS, July 25 France's audit agency said the
government needs to better target renewable energy subsidies
after the 14.3 billion euros ($19 billion) it spent from 2005 to
2011 failed to spur as much economic growth and jobs as
expected.
Renewable energy currently accounts for roughly 15 percent
of French consumption, and most of it comes from decades-old
hydropower dams. The government has set a target of 23 percent
for 2020.
"The cost of supporting renewable energies is very high,
even though it has not brought so far the social and economic
benefits expected," the Cour des Comptes, a quasi-judicial body
said in a report on Thursday.
The agency singled out the solar power sector, which cost
France 3.6 billion euros in the six-year period and now accounts
for only 2.7 percent of electricity production.
Photovoltaic power cost 100 to 700 euros per megawatt-hour
(MWh) when calculating capital investment and costs over the
lifespan of installations, the agency said. That compared with
estimates of 70-90 euros per MWh at EDF's under-construction
Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor, even though it has also faced
delays and cost overruns.
Subsidies to the solar sector also have failed to nurture a
domestic industry, with most solar panels being imported from
China. Jobs in the solar industry dropped to about 18,000 in
2012 from 32,500 in 2010 after the government moved to dampen a
speculative bubble.
On the other hand, the report said, France's onshore wind
power sector was "about to be competitive", could boast major
French manufacturers and should be supported in order to meet a
2020 target of 19 GW in installed capacity.
The cost of onshore wind power production is estimated at
about 60-100 euros per MWh, the court said.
Working to fulfil electoral pledges, President Francois
Hollande aims to cut the share of nuclear power in France's
electricity mix by 2025 to 50 percent from 75 percent.
The world's most nuclear-reliant nation wrapped up an
eight-month national debate on energy transition earlier this
month which was meant to shape a framework energy law to be
discussed in parliament early next year.
The report said France, which currently subsidises
renewables with a tax called "CSPE" levied on consumers through
their power bills, should consider widening the tax base by
taxing fuels as well.
"At the moment, only electricity consumers pay this tax.
This is not justified if you want to finance all renewable forms
of energy," said Gilles-Pierre Levy, a judge from the Court des
Comptes told reporters at a briefing.
The court gave the previous government high marks for
avoiding so far the situation in Spain and Germany, where the
soaring cost of subsidising renewable energy has become a hot
political issue.
"The French strategy, which was sometimes described as too
cautious, especially compared with German and Spanish
enthusiasm, so far spares it the difficulties these countries
are facing," the court said in the report.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Writing by Michel Rose; editing by Jane Baird)