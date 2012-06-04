PARIS, June 4 France's new Socialist government
is preparing a decree that would limit rent increases, part of
emergency measures President Francois Hollande promised during
his election campaign to ease pressure on struggling households.
Housing Minister Cecile Duflot told the daily Liberation the
idea was not to freeze rents, which have soared in areas like
Paris and along the Mediterranean coast, but to limit the
freedom of landlords to impose above-inflation increases.
The government aims to finalise the decree by the end of the
month and have the measure come into effect around September,
Duflot said.
"We have been working on this since I took office a
fortnight ago," she said. "This is an emergency measure in
response to the housing crisis."
Hollande took power last month after voters punished
conservative former President Nicolas Sarkozy for three years of
economic crisis and rampant unemployment that has left many
households struggling.
Roughly 60 percent of French people own their homes rather
than rent them, below a European average of around 70 percent.
Rents in Paris, where a congested city centre does not allow
for new building space, soared by 50 percent between 2001 and
2011, according to the city's rent watchdog, a s a wave of
foreign buyers have pushed up real estate prices.
"Unlike other European countries where rents are regulated,
we are in an intolerable situation in France, where it has
become impossible for young people and many households to pay
for housing, meaning they have to flee Paris and big cities,"
Duflot said.
She said the government plans broader measures over the long
term to deal with the housing squeeze, including a push for new
construction projects.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)