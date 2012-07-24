* Hypermarket groups using Drives to gain market share

* Nearly 1,500 Drives in France, Carrefour catching up

* Drive, a free service, mostly a French phenomenon

* Jury out on right Drive format, profitability unclear

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, July 24 Every Friday night once her three children are tucked up in bed, Caroline Alovisetti orders the family's weekly shopping online.

The next day, her husband drives 15 minutes to a warehouse operated by hypermarket retailer Leclerc outside Nimes in southern France to pick up the goods, a free service where all he has to do is open the car boot.

Alovisetti used to do her shopping at a Carrefour hypermarket but she now buys "everything except meat, fruit and vegetables" at the Drive.

The Drive service is a French retailing phenomenon, growing fast as retailers grab what they see as a shortcut to market share even though its profitability is unclear and its success may eat into sales at traditional hypermarket stores.

"Having it is no guarantee of success but not having it is a handicap," said Frederic Valette, head of Retail Insights at market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.

French retailers had 1,486 Drive centres on July 1, adding 107 in the previous month, research firm A3 distrib/Editions Dauvers' data showed. Sales are set to rise to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) by 2015 from 1 billion now, according to Kantar, tripling its share of the consumer goods market to 6.1 percent.

MUSHROOMING

Hypermarket group Auchan opened the first Drive in 2000 in northern France but Leclerc leads the pack with more than 200 Drives and Carrefour, Europe's No. 1 retailer, has been catching up fast.

Carrefour opened its first Drive two years ago but had 127 as of July 10, opening 67 in the second quarter alone. It has now overtaken rival Casino, which has about 117.

Carrefour is targeting 150-200 Drives by the end of 2012, while Leclerc is aiming for 300 by end-2012 and 400 by 2015.

Drives are estimated to need five to ten times less investment than a conventional store, Gildas Aitamer, an analyst at research firm PlanetRetail, said.

Because the outlets are often dedicated warehouses, closed to the public, the company does not need a hard-to-get retail licence, and with a more limited product offering, stock flow is optimised. A dedicated warehouse also employs far fewer staff.

Profitability levels at Drives remain unclear. Prices are mostly the same as in the stores as there is no charge for the service and there is no potential for shoppers' impulse buying.

Analysts and retailers say different types of Drives have very distinct business models.

The cheapest model for a retailer, known as "picking", sees hypermarket staff shop on behalf of the customer, leaving goods at a collection point. Dominated by Systeme U with about 450, it is also the main model for Carrefour, Casino, and Intermarche.

Another model involves a dedicated warehouse adjoining an existing store, and the third is a standalone or solo warehouse either on the same plot of land or a different site.

The majority of these are operated by Leclerc or Auchan and they are more capital intensive as the retailer has to build a warehouse, fit it out and hire dedicated staff. Industry insiders say the cost of a "picking" Drive can be 200,000-300,000 euros, rising to 1-2 million for a solo Drive.

Which Drive model is best has divided opinion. Casino sees solo Drives as too capital intensive and wants them to complement its hypermarkets. Systeme U targets 1,000 solo Drives in five years, and Leclerc sees solo Drives as the future.

"When you have employees shopping for the client in a store of over 10,000 square metres, you waste time," said Christophe Bacot, who runs a Leclerc Drive in Verdun. Staff in a standalone warehouse of 1,000-2,000 sq m (yards) work much faster, he said.

One concern is how much Drives will cannibalise sales from retailers' own traditional hypermarkets.

A quarter of a Leclerc Drive's sales are snatched away from Leclerc stores but 75 percent come from rivals, Bacot said.

"Retailers bet consumers will re-invest time saved with the Drive in other purchases in the hypermarkets. But for that, you need to reinvent the hypermarket to give consumers a good reason to return to the store," said Kantar's Valette.

Federique Bocquier, a 38-year-old engineer who lives in Erce Pres Liffe in Brittany, used to shop at the nearby Intermarche but now picks up almost everything at the Auchan ChronoDrive on her way home from work. For cheese and fruit, she visits the village grocer when collecting her children after school.

Asked whether she ever goes back to Intermarche, she said: "When I need something I can't find in the Drive like a skipping rope for my daughter." ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Editing by Louise Ireland)