PARIS Feb 12 France's highest administrative court on Thursday suspended a decree that was allowing Do-It-Yourself stores to open on a Sunday after a complaint from trade unions.

The temporary decree, published at the end of December while the government works on changes to legislation relating to Sunday working, gave Sunday opening rights to stores like those run by Darty and Bricorama until July 1, 2015.

Today's judgement was made because there was a "serious doubt as to the legality of this decree" and therefore an urgent need to suspend implementation of the decree, the text of the judgement said.

The labour ministry said the ruling was based on a technicality and that it would publish a new decree soon. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)