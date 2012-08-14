* More than a dozen officers hurt in riots
* President vows state will confront the violence
* Grim estates breed alienation from mainstream
By John Irish and Pascal Rossignol
AMIENS, France, Aug 14 Youths jeered and jostled
France's interior minister on Tuesday in the northern city of
Amiens when he promised to restore law and order at the scene of
overnight riots in which police were fired at with buckshot and
pelted with missiles.
President Francois Hollande said the state would "mobilise
all its resources to combat this violence", which has shaken
depressed quarters of major French cities at regular intervals
over the past decade.
Police and emergency officials in Amiens were on high alert
on Tuesday evening and some, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said they feared a further flareup of violence.
Unrest is often blamed on a combination of poor job
prospects, racial discrimination, a widespread sense of
alienation from mainstream society and perceived hostile
policing.
A crowd of about 100 young men met Interior Minister Manuel
Valls when he arrived in Amiens to discuss two nights of
violence apparently sparked by tension over spot police checks
on residents.
"Calm down! Calm down!" Valls yelled as the crowd jostled
him while he entered the town hall surrounded by bodyguards.
Valls said 17 police officers were hurt in the rioting, some
hit by shotgun pellets, others by a hail of objects thrown by
around 100 youths gathered in the city's northern districts.
"Firearms! Can it be considered normal that people turn
firearms on police? It's unacceptable ... law and order must be
restored," Valls told a news conference, adding that a minority
of people were terrorising the local community.
One officer was in serious condition, the city's Socialist
Mayor Gilles Demailly told Reuters.
Hollande, who ordered Valls to break off their joint visit
to southeastern France and travel to Amiens, said too little
money had been put into security in recent years.
"Our priority is security which means that the next budget
will include additional resources for the gendarmerie and the
police," he said.
The unrest was the first major law and order test for
Hollande's Socialists since his May election victory over
conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, whose tough policies on
crime and immigration some critics said fanned urban unrest.
Ahmed, a 27-year-old jobless man who refused to give his
family name, revealed the sense of anger some locals felt.
"Yesterday our little brothers did a good job," he said.
"Imagine if we got involved, then it would get serious. It's a
shame nobody got killed yesterday."
"NO-GO" AREA
The interior ministry sent reinforcements to Amiens, part of
which was already classified as a "priority security zone" in
need of extra policing. The policy formed part of the
Socialists' election campaign pledge on law and order.
Riot police and gendarmes sat in two dozen vans parked in
the northern neighbourhood where a recent face-lift included the
building of a gymnasium, swimming pool and cultural centre.
One resident, a taxi driver who gave his first name as
Jonathan, called the perpetrators "a bunch of idiots."
"It's a game for them and will happen again. It's just to
cause trouble, because they are hurting their own people," he
said, blaming the riot on weak policing in recent years.
"It was a 'no man's land' and now they want to put in a big
police presence. That will only provoke them," he said.
The immediate cause of the two days of disturbances appeared
to have been a police spot check on Sunday on a person on the
sidelines of a funeral of a young man killed in a road accident.
During a night of violence, rioters set fire to a number of
vehicles, in some cases hauling the drivers out of their cars
before burning them, mayor Demailly said.
A nursery school was among the buildings gutted in the riot,
and a handful of burnt-out cars littered the streets late into
Tuesday, though the area was otherwise calm. No one has been
arrested so far.
Valls, a law and order hardliner who annoys some fellow
Socialists, said there had been other cases this month of
"urban guerrilla" behaviour.
Mayor of a racially mixed suburb before being appointed to
Hollande's government, Valls was a spokesman a decade ago for
Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, whose 2002 presidential
election defeat was put down partly to his image as soft on law
and order.
France has been rocked by bouts of rioting on a number of
occasions in the past decade.
Weeks of rioting in 2005, the worst urban unrest in France
in 40 years, led to the imposition of a state of emergency by
the then centre-right government in which Hollande's predecessor
Sarkozy was interior minister.
Incidents involving police were the triggers for
disturbances in 2007 and 2010.
The repeated bouts of violence have provoked agonised debate
over the grim housing estates that ring many French cities and
the integration of millions of poor whites, blacks and North
African immigrants into mainstream society.