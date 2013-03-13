BRIEF-Atlantica Yield says expected further adjusted EBITDA for 2017 in range of $760 mln to $810 mln
* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for 2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million
PARIS, March 13 Global mining group Rio Tinto is in exclusive talks with Germany's Trimet Aluminium AG over the possible sale of two French aluminium plants, France's industry minister said on Wednesday.
"Rio Tinto has entered exclusive negotiations with Trimet for the sale of the site of Castelsarrasin and also Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne," Arnaud Montebourg told the French parliament.
Rio Tinto put the century-old Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne plant in the French Alps up for sale last year under plans to reduce its aluminium activities. The smaller Castelsarrasin site is in southwest France.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
