MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit Paris next week or meet his French and German counterparts for separate talks on the Syria crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The President made the decision to cancel his visit," Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "The President noted that he is ready to visit Paris at a time convenient for (French President) Hollande. We will wait for this convenient time to come."

Putin's cancellation is the latest deterioration in ties between Moscow and the West after Russia vetoed a French-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution on Syria.

Paris' growing anger at events in the rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo had led them to reconsider whether to host Putin on Oct. 19.