MOSCOW, July 14 A Russian court postponed until
Friday a preliminary hearing on the death of the ex-boss of
French oil major Total who was killed when his jet collided with
a snow plough in a Moscow airport.
At a session of the court on Thursday, lawyers for the five
airport employees who are defendants in the case said the
investigation had missed crucial evidence. Prosecutors said they
needed more time to respond to the defence claims, and the judge
gave them until Friday.
Christophe de Margerie, chief executive of France's largest
listed company, was killed in October 2014 along with three air
crew when his jet hit the snow plough as it was taking off from
Moscow's Vnukovo airport in the middle of the night.
The trial of the five airport employees has been postponed
several times and Russia's IAC civil aviation investigative body
has yet to release its report about the crash, which critics say
exposed the country's patchy air safety record.
Alexander Karabanov, the lawyer for snow plough driver
Vladimir Martynenko, said lawyers for the defence had put
forward a motion for further investigation in the case.
"At the moment motions were put forward in court on
additional investigation because there were major breaches of
laws," Karabanov told reporters outside Moscow's Solntsevo
District Court on Thursday.
"The prosecutor asked for more time so that he can prepare
and give a substantive response," he said.
The lawyers believe that the investigation had not taken
into consideration the actions of the flight crew, including how
the pilots should have acted, said Leonid Kurakin, the lawyer
for Vnukovo airport's head of flights Roman Dunayev.
"These issues were not worked through by the investigation."
