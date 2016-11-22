UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
PARIS Nov 22 The French government ordered the sale of a 1.39 percent stake in Safran but will remain the defence and aerospace group's biggest shareholder, the APE state holdings agency said on Tuesday.
The agency said in a statement that it had begun the process of selling 5.8 million Safran shares in an accelerated placement and would retain a 14 percent holding once the divestment was complete, commanding 21.9 percent of voting rights.
A further 644,444 shares amounting to 0.15 percent of the group's capital will subsequently be offered for sale to its employees, the APE statement said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Germany's new Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday that Europe, the country's transatlantic partnership with the United States, and multilateralism would remain core to the country's foreign policies.
LONDON, Jan 27 Yemen has roughly three months supply of wheat left to draw from, leaving the country exposed to serious disruption as a central bank crisis cuts food imports and starvation deepens, the top U.N. aid official in the country told Reuters.