* Sapin says Socialists will restore French public finances
* Could become PM or finance minister if Hollande wins
* Says euro zone debt crisis is not crisis of the currency
itself
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 11 France needs to repair its
finances if it wants to regain its position as an equal partner
to Germany within the European Union, a senior aide to French
Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande said.
Michel Sapin, Hollande's top economic adviser and a possible
candidate to become finance minister or even prime minister if
Hollande wins the 2012 election, also said Hollande's election
programme would take account of the economic crisis and that his
first priority would be a return to fiscal rectitude.
"I truly believe that it is important to put France right so
that the French-German dialogue can be a real dialogue. People
respect one another when they can talk as equals," Sapin told
Reuters in an interview.
Sapin said President Nicolas Sarkozy had given too many tax
breaks to the rich in the first years of his five-year term,
thereby allowing French public finances to weaken to the point
that he was no longer an equal partner to German chancellor
Angela Merkel, as Valery Giscard d'Estaing had been to
Helmut Schmidt and Francois Mitterrand to Helmut Kohl.
In two years of euro zone crisis management, Sarkozy has
often appeared unable to convince a reluctant Merkel to press
the European Central Bank to take on more of a role as a lender
of last resort.
"At the end of the day, the German view has prevailed. Is
France really strong enough to make Germany move? The answer is
no," Sapin said.
Restoration of public finances will be a top priority for
the Socialist challenger if he wins the April-May 2012 election.
Hollande is well ahead in polls of voting intentions at the
moment, although Sarkozy's popularity rating has
picked up in a couple of recent surveys.
"When the left comes to power, it will not be to start
giving in the first two years, only to take it all away again in
the next three years," Sapin said.
CAST-IRON COMMITMENT
"It will rather be the opposite: be really serious for two
years so as to be able to distribute more in the next three," he
said, adding that Hollande had a cast-iron commitment to cutting
the French deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2013 and working
towards a zero deficit by the end of his term.
France has the worst debt and deficit ratios of
the six AAA rated countries in the euro zone. The French public
deficit soared to 7.5 percent of GDP in 2009 from 2.6 percent in
2006.
Sarkozy's government aims to cut the deficit to 5.7 percent
of GDP this year as part of a drive to bring it back to the EU
norm of no more than 3 percent in 2013.
Sapin, a former finance minister, is one of Hollande's most
trusted advisers, who remained close to him even while he went
through the political wilderness, after losing control of the
party to Martine Aubry in 2008.
Affable and calm, Sapin is widely liked by fellow Socialists
and respected by conservatives.
"I do not share Michel Sapin's values, but I have a lot of
respect for him because he is a serious man who has a vision,"
Patrick Ollier, Sarkozy's minister in charge of relations with
parliament, told Reuters.
Sapin graduated from the elite École nationale
d'administration in 1980 with Hollande and Hollande's former
partner Segolene Royal, who lost her presidential bid to Sarkozy
in 2007.
After a post as junior justice minister in 1991-92, Sapin
became finance minister in the government of Pierre Beregovoy in
1992-93, where he was a staunch defender of the strong franc
policy during the crisis and eventual collapse of the European
Exchange Rate Mechanism.
Sapin, who is strongly pro-European, like Hollande, said the
euro zone crisis was not a crisis of the euro itself.
"Say what you want but there is no crisis of the euro. To
me, a currency is in crisis when it is weak, when it devalues,
when there is a risk of devaluation or when people do not want
to hold it," he said.
Sapin, who also was minister for state reform in 2000-02 in
Lionel Jospin's socialist government, said that the euro zone's
troubles were partly due to the fact that monetary integration
had not been followed by political and budget integration.
"It is not possible to have the same currency for countries
with divergent economic policies," said Sapin, adding that
political integration is a necessary requirement to prevent
divergence.
"When we voted the Maastricht Treaty, it was with the firm
intention to continue with the political aspect. Afterwards,
there was some relief when people saw that the euro worked well
without integration. It has taken 10 years to realise that it
cannot," he said.
