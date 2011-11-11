* Sapin says Socialists will restore French public finances

* Could become PM or finance minister if Hollande wins

* Says euro zone debt crisis is not crisis of the currency itself

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 11 France needs to repair its finances if it wants to regain its position as an equal partner to Germany within the European Union, a senior aide to French Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande said.

Michel Sapin, Hollande's top economic adviser and a possible candidate to become finance minister or even prime minister if Hollande wins the 2012 election, also said Hollande's election programme would take account of the economic crisis and that his first priority would be a return to fiscal rectitude.

"I truly believe that it is important to put France right so that the French-German dialogue can be a real dialogue. People respect one another when they can talk as equals," Sapin told Reuters in an interview.

Sapin said President Nicolas Sarkozy had given too many tax breaks to the rich in the first years of his five-year term, thereby allowing French public finances to weaken to the point that he was no longer an equal partner to German chancellor Angela Merkel, as Valery Giscard d'Estaing had been to Helmut Schmidt and Francois Mitterrand to Helmut Kohl.

In two years of euro zone crisis management, Sarkozy has often appeared unable to convince a reluctant Merkel to press the European Central Bank to take on more of a role as a lender of last resort.

"At the end of the day, the German view has prevailed. Is France really strong enough to make Germany move? The answer is no," Sapin said.

Restoration of public finances will be a top priority for the Socialist challenger if he wins the April-May 2012 election.

Hollande is well ahead in polls of voting intentions at the moment, although Sarkozy's popularity rating has picked up in a couple of recent surveys.

"When the left comes to power, it will not be to start giving in the first two years, only to take it all away again in the next three years," Sapin said.

CAST-IRON COMMITMENT

"It will rather be the opposite: be really serious for two years so as to be able to distribute more in the next three," he said, adding that Hollande had a cast-iron commitment to cutting the French deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2013 and working towards a zero deficit by the end of his term.

France has the worst debt and deficit ratios of the six AAA rated countries in the euro zone. The French public deficit soared to 7.5 percent of GDP in 2009 from 2.6 percent in 2006.

Sarkozy's government aims to cut the deficit to 5.7 percent of GDP this year as part of a drive to bring it back to the EU norm of no more than 3 percent in 2013.

Sapin, a former finance minister, is one of Hollande's most trusted advisers, who remained close to him even while he went through the political wilderness, after losing control of the party to Martine Aubry in 2008.

Affable and calm, Sapin is widely liked by fellow Socialists and respected by conservatives.

"I do not share Michel Sapin's values, but I have a lot of respect for him because he is a serious man who has a vision," Patrick Ollier, Sarkozy's minister in charge of relations with parliament, told Reuters.

Sapin graduated from the elite École nationale d'administration in 1980 with Hollande and Hollande's former partner Segolene Royal, who lost her presidential bid to Sarkozy in 2007.

After a post as junior justice minister in 1991-92, Sapin became finance minister in the government of Pierre Beregovoy in 1992-93, where he was a staunch defender of the strong franc policy during the crisis and eventual collapse of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Sapin, who is strongly pro-European, like Hollande, said the euro zone crisis was not a crisis of the euro itself.

"Say what you want but there is no crisis of the euro. To me, a currency is in crisis when it is weak, when it devalues, when there is a risk of devaluation or when people do not want to hold it," he said.

Sapin, who also was minister for state reform in 2000-02 in Lionel Jospin's socialist government, said that the euro zone's troubles were partly due to the fact that monetary integration had not been followed by political and budget integration.

"It is not possible to have the same currency for countries with divergent economic policies," said Sapin, adding that political integration is a necessary requirement to prevent divergence.

"When we voted the Maastricht Treaty, it was with the firm intention to continue with the political aspect. Afterwards, there was some relief when people saw that the euro worked well without integration. It has taken 10 years to realise that it cannot," he said. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Emile Picy; editing by Brian Love and Alistair Lyon)