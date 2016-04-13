(Adds quotes, background)

PARIS, April 13 Germany needs to respect the independence of the European Central Bank, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday, following a chorus of German politicians' complaints about the impact of low interest rates.

German conservatives say the ECB's low interest rates are hitting the retirement provisions of ordinary Germans, could lead to asset bubbles, and could even boost the right wing.

"France learnt the hard way that one must absolutely, completely and fully respect the independence of the central bank," Sapin said when asked about the debate in Germany at a news conference.

"I hope our German friends remember this point, which they helped prevail," he said.

Some German politicians have said the ECB is taking risky steps, and one even accused the bank of an "attack on small savers".

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters on Tuesday the ECB's record low rates were causing "extraordinary problems" for German banks and pensioners and risked undermining voter support for European integration.

But he added that it would be wrong to blame the ECB entirely, stressing that central banks alone should not be relied on to restore growth and calling for Europe to press on with structural reforms.

Sapin's comments mark something of a role reversal for those running Europe's two biggest economies. French politicians have often criticised the ECB before, such as to urge it to intervene when the euro rose too much against the dollar, prompting rebukes from Berlin.

"French people have got into good habits, the Germans mustn't lose their good habits of respecting the ECB's independence," Sapin said, adding that his comments were meant as a "friendly" reminder.

Sapin said that he understood the debate about extremely low interest rates but that the current level of inflation in the euro zone, far below its objective of near 2 percent, justified extraordinary measures by the ECB.

"Over the long term, obviously it's impossible (to live with low interest rates). But in today's context it's extremely useful and even vital," he said.

He was speaking as he announced France's so-called stability programme, a set of forecasts euro zone countries must send to the European Commission.

Record lower interest rates have helped Paris cut its public deficit faster than expected last year. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan and Hugh Lawson)