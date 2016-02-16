BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
PARIS Feb 16 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that he was sticking to a target for 1.5 percent economic growth this year despite a certain number of "events and turbulence".
"The Bank of France says 0.4 percent for the first quarter," he told BFM TV. "I think we're heading in this direction for the year as a whole, which puts us somewhere around 1.5 percent, 1.6 percent." (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.