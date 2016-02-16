PARIS Feb 16 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that he was sticking to a target for 1.5 percent economic growth this year despite a certain number of "events and turbulence".

"The Bank of France says 0.4 percent for the first quarter," he told BFM TV. "I think we're heading in this direction for the year as a whole, which puts us somewhere around 1.5 percent, 1.6 percent." (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)