PARIS Oct 27 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he did not think highly of the idea of separating banks' retail and investment activities in response to the financial and economic crisis in Europe and the developed world.

"I'm not sure it's the best model," Sarkozy said, asked during a TV interview about the idea of ring-fencing the two different types of banking activity, as is being pushed by the main opposition Socialist Party six months from a presidential election.

