PARIS Oct 27 France is reducing its economic growth outlook for 2012 to 1 percent, from 1.75 percent previously, and will soon outline further budget savings worth between 6 to 8 billion euros, President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday.

"We will achieve our 2011 outlook and we had forecast 1.75 percent for next year. We all know that with the crisis, there is little chance we'll do it, so we've decided to revise our growth outlook to 1 percent," Sarkozy said in a television interview.

"Naturally we'll then have to revise the budget. We'll take our decisions in 10 days, it's between six and eight billion euros that we have to find."

(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Brian Love)