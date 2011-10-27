PARIS Oct 27 France is reducing its economic
growth outlook for 2012 to 1 percent, from 1.75 percent
previously, and will soon outline further budget savings worth
between 6 to 8 billion euros, President Nicolas Sarkozy said on
Thursday.
"We will achieve our 2011 outlook and we had forecast 1.75
percent for next year. We all know that with the crisis, there
is little chance we'll do it, so we've decided to revise our
growth outlook to 1 percent," Sarkozy said in a television
interview.
"Naturally we'll then have to revise the budget. We'll take
our decisions in 10 days, it's between six and eight billion
euros that we have to find."
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Brian Love)