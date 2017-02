PARIS Jan 29 France's public deficit could come in at 5.4 percent, or even 5.3 percent of gross domestic product for 2011, well below the government's initial forecast, President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday.

The French government said earlier this month the 2011 deficit could be less than 5.5 percent of GDP, below an official target of 5.7 percent.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer)