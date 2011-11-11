PARIS Nov 11 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy hailed Greece's swearing-in of new Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos on Friday and said the country where the euro zone
debt market crisis began two year ago could count on Paris's
support.
"I am delighted to see the creation, under your leadership,
of a government of broad national unity that can ensure the full
implementation of the accord of October 27 and the measures it
calls for," Sarkozy said in a letter to Papademos.
He was referring to an October agreement between euro zone
leaders to provide further rescue help for Greece in return for
further austerity measures in a country where cutbacks have
triggered violent public protests.
"At this crucial time, with so much at stake, I am sure you
are determined to take all necessary measures to ensure Greece
continues to fully play its role in a Europe that is united and
loyal to its ideals," he said in the letter to Papademos,
formerly a European Central Bank vice president.
A copy of the letter was released to the media.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Mark Heinrich)