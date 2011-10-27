* Sarkozy says more budget savings needed due lower growth
* Takes stab at presidential challenger Hollande
* Says French banks solid but bonuses must be tamed
By Catherine Bremer and Brian Love
PARIS, Oct 27 President Nicolas Sarkozy told
French households on Thursday they will have to weather a
further 6-8 billion euros in budget cuts to compensate for
faltering economic growth that the government now sees at 1
percent next year.
In a TV interview aimed at preparing already disgruntled
voters for fresh belt-tightening measures six months before
elections and explaining the causes of the economic turmoil
hitting the country, Sarkozy said France's sole focus must be to
bring down its debt and deficit.
"The problem is not the credit rating agencies. It's that we
spend too much. That we need to work more," said Sarkozy, who is
battling to safeguard France's prized AAA-rating as analysts
fret about the country's ability to meet its debt and
deficit-cutting targets.
"Rather than criticise the agencies, let's reduce
our deficit and repay our debt," Sarkozy said, noting France is
paying annual interest of 49 billion euros on its public debt.
Sarkozy, who is trailing Socialist rival Francois Hollande
in opinion polls for the April presidential election, said his
conservative government was cutting its 2012 growth outlook from
1.75 percent to bring it in line with analyst estimates.
The resulting drop in tax revenues means the government will
now seek a further 6-8 billion euros in budget savings next
year, and will take decisions in 10 days' time on where to make
those savings, he said.
He said he ruled out any increase to generalised value-added
sales tax rates in the new measures, which will come on top of
11 billion euros of cuts already in the 2012 budget
The government's economic growth forecast of 1.75 percent
for this year remained achievable, he said.
Sarkozy's TV interview, one of just a handful he has given
since coming to power in 2007, set the tone for an election
campaign to be dominated by the economy as France struggles to
return to healthy growth under his centre-right rule.
In a new blow to Sarkozy after months of lacklustre economic
indicators, data on Wednesday showed French unemployment hit an
11-year high in September.
While the French feel a greater sense of solidarity with
sickly euro peripherals like Greece, and are not up in arms like
Germans over the cost to taxpayers of the euro crisis, Sarkozy
was keen to explain the reasoning behind the euro zone crisis
plan agreed in Brussels late on Wednesday.
He told TV channels TF1 and France 2 that without a credible
plan to shore up Greece, the entire euro zone would have been at
risk and the world economy affected.
"If Greece had gone bankrupt, there would have been a domino
effect that would have affected everybody. The entire euro zone
risked being taken down," Sarkozy said.
He said it had been a mistake to let Greece join the euro
single currency when it did because its economy was not ready to
form a monetary union with others in the club.
"Neither Mme Merkel nor myself were in office when the
decision was taken to let Greece join the euro. And let's say it
straight, it was an error, because Greece entered on the basis
of false figures and it wasn't ready, its economy wasn't ready,"
Sarkozy said.
As for the financial industry, Sarkozy said that France's
banks were perhaps the most solid in the region.
Keen to respond to voter irritation, he also said the head
of France's central bank would see to it that excessive trader
and executive bonuses were brought to an end before next April
as part of their contribution to greater solidity.
"There is no reason why the taxpayer should be mobilised to
pay for the errors of the banks," he added.
CAMPAIGN STARTING
Sarkozy last appeared on TV in February, when he was grilled
by members of the public on a slew of issues.
Sarkozy will not start formally campaigning until February,
but Jean-Francois Cope, an aide who is presiding over the ruling
UMP party's 2012 plans until then, said the euro zone debt
crisis and global economics would be crucial themes.
"More than ever before, the global economy will be a subject
for this campaign," Cope said in a briefing for foreign
correspondents.
Mainstream politicians were rattled this month when
leftwinger Arnaud Montebourg stole the limelight in the
Socialist primary with his stand against globalisation and bank
profligacy. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is also seen winning
some 10 percent of the vote next April with her push for more
protectionism and for France to leave the euro.
Hollande's strong lead over Sarkozy in polls is bound to
narrow as the election approaches, but a majority of people
consistently tell pollsters they want a change of government.
He said the Socialist-inspired shift to a 35-hour week in
France had been "madness" and damaging for competitiveness, and
took a stab at Hollande's proposal that 60,000 state teaching
posts be created, asking where the money would be found when
everyone agreed debt had to be controlled.
The French are fed up with three years of economic gloom,
and many resent Sarkozy's brash personal style and the fact he
made tax revisions early in his term that favoured the rich.
Sarkozy suffered a blow when the left won control of the
Senate in September, for the first time in half a century, and
his party is furious at the weeks of primetime media coverage
the left garnered with its primary vote.
Even his successful leadership on the Libyan crisis, and his
careful silence over the birth of his first child with his wife
Carla Bruni have failed to lift his popularity ratings, which
are mired just above 30 percent.
