(Updates after call)

LONDON Aug 6 British Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday evening to discuss the financial situation after the U.S. credit rating downgrade, Cameron's office said.

"The prime minister this evening spoke by telephone to President Sarkozy of France," a spokesman for Cameron said.

"They discussed the euro area and the U.S. debt downgrade. Both agreed the importance of working together, monitoring the situation closely and keeping in contact over the coming days."

