UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation on Thursday in relation to a case involving L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, a judicial source said.
The source said the former president was being investigated for taking advantage of a vulnerable person.
Sarkozy has repeatedly denied taking campaign funds from Bettencourt, France's richest woman. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources