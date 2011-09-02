SAINTE-MARGUERITE, France, Sept 2 French President Nicolas Sarkozy, flush from having won his gamble of backing the popular revolt in Libya, vowed on Friday to use the same tenacity he used on Libya to fight unemployment.

On a visit to the Vosges region of eastern France the day after he greeted Libya's interim rulers with full honours at his presidential palace for talks with world leaders, Sarkozy turned his sights on France's stubbornly high jobless rate.

"You don't get anywhere without tenacity," said Sarkozy, who was the first foreign leader to back Libya's National Transitional Council and spearheaded the NATO campaign that helped its forces drive Muammar Gaddafi from power.

"We would not have succeeded in Libya without tenacity and we will use the same tenacity on employment, on French competitiveness, on improving the situation," Sarkozy told a meeting with local supporters and politicians.

The number of people unable to get work in France rose in July for the third month running to hit its highest level in more than 11 years, casting another pall over the country's already dim economic outlook.

The number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose by 36,100 to 2.76 million, a rise of 2.8 percent on the year.

Sarkozy -- who faces a tough battle for reelection next year having failed to meet a 2007 election campaign vow to slash unemployment -- said gloom across the world economy as it struggles to recover from the 2008 crisis was to blame.

The French government is now gunning for an unemployment rate below 9 percent at the end of the year under International Labour Organisation accounting, which recorded a rate of 9.1 percent for the second quarter.

On his visit to the town of Sainte-Marguerite, where the unemployment rate is above 12 percent, Sarkozy said comparisons with Germany were unfair as an ageing population in France's chief economic rival is diminishing the labour force.

France, by contrast, will see its working-age population increase by 150,000 people this year, Sarkozy said.

"When you have 300,000 fewer workers each year, unemployment will fall naturally, but not necessarily for the right reasons," he said. "(In France) in order to decrease the number of unemployed by just one, we have to find 150,000 jobs." (Writing by Catherine Bremer, editing by Rosalind Russell)