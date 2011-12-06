PARIS Dec 6 France faces a "serious" situation and must pull together to face up to its challenges, President Nicolas Sarkozy told members of his UMP party after Standard & Poor's warned of a mass downgrade of euro zone debt ratings, a source said.

"The situation is serious, France needs unity," the source quoted Sarkozy as telling members of the conservative UMP at a breakfast after the warning, which said that France's credit rating could be downgraded by two notches. (Reporting By Emile Picy, writing by Nick Vinocur)