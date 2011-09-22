* Sarkozy friends snared by Karachi affair probe
* Sarkozy issues statement saying nothing to do with him
* Denounces political manipulation ahead of election
* Risk is fatigue with conservative hold on presidency
By Brian Love
PARIS, Sept 22 Just as his popularity rating was
starting to look up, French President Nicolas Sarkozy's
pre-election position hit a potential snag on Thursday when a
powerful businessman friend was placed under investigation in a
corruption probe.
Nicolas Bazire, witness at Sarkozy's 2008 wedding to singer
Carla Bruni, was one of two influential friends snared this week
by magistrates probing commissions from submarine sales to
Pakistan in the 1990s, and whether kickbacks from the sales were
used to finance political campaigns in France.
Sarkozy has angrily rejected media speculation that he may
have known of the payments as budget minister and spokesman for
presidential election candidate Edouard Balladur at the time.
But the latest development has come at a delicate time,
seven months from an election in which Sarkozy is expected to
run for a second term.
Sarkozy's office issued a statement saying the conservative
leader had never directed or been involved in the funding of
Balladur's election campaign -- a key focus in the inquiry --
and that his name appeared nowhere in the investigation files.
"All the rest is slander and political manipulation," the
statement said.
Polls suggest the Socialist opposition could defeat Sarkozy
in the 2012 election, and his fiercest opponents on the left are
seizing on the revelations that have cast a pall on Sarkozy and
the institution of the president.
Francois Hollande, a likely Socialist challenger who polls
show could comfortably beat Sarkozy if the election were held
today, said after news of Bazire's arrest on Wednesday that the
case undermined Sarkozy's 2007 election pledge to make France a
place "beyond reproach".
Bazire was released from detention on Thursday and
officially placed under investigation in the so-called "Karachi
Affair".
"All of this is damaging France, damaging the values we
stand for and it distances citizens from the democratic
process," said Hollande.
GRAFT CASES HANG OVER PARIS
The latest twist in the Karachi Affair followed allegations
by a former African affairs aide at the presidential palace that
Sarkozy's predecessor Jacques Chirac and others received some
$20 million in illicit campaign donations from African leaders.
The cash was stuffed in briefcases or hidden inside African
drums, said former Africa adviser Robert Bourgi.
The allegations have prompted threats of legal action by
Chirac and the opening of a preliminary inquiry by the public
prosecutor's office.
Chirac is himself on trial in a separate affair on charges
of inventing jobs for political allies in the 1990s, and the
latest turn in the Karachi corruption probe will not help public
faith in France's political elite.
At issue in the Karachi Affair are the murky dealings of
middlemen and alleged kickbacks linked to the sale of Agosta
submarines to Pakistan, compounded by a still-mysterious suicide
bomb attack in which 11 French people working on the Agosta
submarines project in Pakistan were killed in 2002.
Lawyers for victims of that attack have asked judicial
investigators to check out whether some of the millions of fees
and commissions involved in the submarine deal found their way
into Balladur's campaign chest in his unsuccessful bid in 1995.
Renaud Van Ruymbeke, the magistrate leading the inquiry,
placed a key middleman under official investigation last week.
The inquiry accelerated this week with the arrest of Thierry
Gaubert, who worked for Sarkozy when he was budget minister, and
of Bazire, who ran Balladur's 1995 presidential election
campaign after working for him as prime minister.
A lawyer for Bazire, who is now a senior board member at
luxury goods group LVMH and lieutenant of LVMH boss Bernard
Arnault, France's richest man, said his client would shortly
show he had nothing to do with the affair.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Roger Atwood)