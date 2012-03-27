PARIS, March 27 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
begged television networks on Tuesday not to broadcast video
footage filmed by an al Qaeda-inspired gunman of his spate of
deadly shootings in southern France this month.
France is still reeling at Mohamed Merah's close-range
shootings, a month before a presidential election, of three
Jewish children, a rabbi and three soldiers in the southern city
of Toulouse.
Qatar-based network Al Jazeera said it was considering
whether or not to air the images received at its Paris bureau on
a memory stick late on Monday that were filmed by Merah with a
camera attached to his body.
