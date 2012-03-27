(Adds detail)
PARIS, March 27 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
begged television networks on Tuesday not to broadcast video
footage filmed by an al Qaeda-inspired gunman of his spate of
deadly shootings in southern France this month.
France is still reeling at Mohamed Merah's close-range
shootings, a month before a presidential election, of three
Jewish children, a rabbi and three soldiers in the southern city
of Toulouse.
Qatar-based network Al Jazeera said it was considering
whether or not to air the images received at its Paris bureau on
a memory stick late on Monday that were filmed by Merah with a
camera attached to his body.
The clips had been edited into a montage with Islamic chants
and readings from the Koran, the network said.
"I call on executives of all TV stations that may have the
images in their possession not to broadcast them under any
pretext out of respect for the victims and for France," Sarkozy
said following a meeting with police chiefs in Paris.
Al Jazeera staff sent a copy of the video montage on to the
network's headquarters in Qatar, Paris bureau chief Zied
Tarrouche said on French BFM TV. He said management would decide
later on Tuesday whether or not to broadcast the images.
France's CSA broadcast regulator asked television channels
to not broadcast the montage, a spokesman said.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)