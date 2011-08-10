Aug 10 PARIS Aug 10 French President Nicolas Sarkozy is due to leave Paris to return to holiday on Wednesday afternoon, an official at the Elysee presidential office said.

Sarkozy summoned a meeting earlier Wednesday of key government ministers and the head of the French central bank for what his office described as a "working meeting on the economic and financial situation".

His office later announced in a statement that France would take all necessary measures to honour its deficit reduction commitments.

The official also said, in response to a query, that Societe Generale was not represented at the meeting.

Shares of Societe Generale bank and the banking sector dropped sharply on Wednesday amid market concern about France's finances.