PARIS Oct 27 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday that integration of China's yuan currency into the global monetary system was "absolutely essential".

Sarkozy, who will preside over a heads of state summit of G20 countries including China in Cannes, southern France, next week said the question of integrating the yuan was one he had been working on and would continue to work on.

He made the comment during a French TV interview hours after European leaders announced a deal on debt crisis containment in Greece and the euro zone. (Reporting By Brian Love)