PARIS Oct 11 France and Saudi Arabia are to
agree big aerospace contracts when French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls visits the kingdom on Tuesday, sources close to the matter
said on Sunday.
Valls is on a tour of several Middle Eastern countries which
began on Saturday in Cairo with the signing of a deal with Egypt
to sell two helicopter carriers.
One source said that important contracts would be agreed
with Saudi Arabia and another source said that there would be a
military contract with Airbus Helicopters.
Saudi Arabia has shown interest recently in purchasing
flexible assault naval vessels like the Mistral helicopter
carriers sold to Egypt as well as multi-purpose Fremm frigates.
However, negotiations are so far not underway.
The country is also interested in spy satellites made by
French defence group Thales, which has flagged hopes
of winning a big contract with Riyadh.
France meanwhile hopes to sell Saudi Arabia two
next-generation European pressurised reactors made by the
state-controlled nuclear group Areva.
France agreed to sell the Mistral helicopter carriers to
Egypt after cancelling a deal with Russia over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in Cairo on
Saturday that the Mistral deal with Egypt was worth about 950
million euros ($1.1 billion), including modifications and
training. The two vessels are expected to be delivered in
February and March.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril altmeyer; Additional reporting by Elizabeth
Pineau in Cairo; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ralph
Boulton)