* Report calls for new life insurance contract

* Urges mobilising 25 bln euros in savings annually

PARIS, April 2 A report to the French government says savers with high-value life insurance should switch to riskier contracts to help finance companies or lose tax concessions on sums over half a million euros.

In a highly anticipated report, two lawmakers said 100 billion euros ($128 billion) could be channelled from household savings into financing small and medium-sized businesses over the four remaining years of President Francois Hollande's mandate.

The government-commissioned report by Karine Berger and Dominique Lefebvre - the latest in a series of government moves to bolster credit to employers - would specifically target life insurance contracts amounting to more than 500,000 euros.

Under the plan, sums over that threshold would keep their tax advantages only if invested in a new type of life insurance contract that in turn is invested in riskier assets deemed to be useful for the economy.

In particular, funds in the new contract would be directed towards financing small and mid-sized firms as well as investments for social uses and housing.

Thanks to existing tax advantages, more than 40 percent of households' savings is in life insurance contracts with about 1.45 trillion outstanding, according to the report.

At nearly 16 percent, France already has one of the highest household savings rates in Europe and the two lawmakers advised against doing anything that might cause them to squirrel more away with consumer spending already fragile

Meanwhile, with three-quarters of companies' financing coming from bank lending, business investment is floundering as firms say they are struggling in the face of tough credit conditions and weak demand.

"The initial reaction is it's certainly not good to have once again a change in the tax regime for life insurance when it's supposed to be a vehicle for long term savings," said Fitch analyst Marc-Philippe Julliard, commenting on the report.

He added that policy holders with contracts of less than half a million euros could fear a change in the threshold that might impact them later on. "It is creating some uncertainty and that's certainly not good news," Julliard added.

($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)