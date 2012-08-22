PARIS Aug 22 France's Socialist government will pass a law in the next few days to eventually double the amount of money people can squirrel away in tax-free, state-guaranteed savings accounts, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.

The ceiling on "Livret A" accounts, which offer savers generous interest rates and provide the government with a source of investment that does not affect the public debt, will be raised in two steps, starting with a 25 percent increase.

"We are going to raise it by 25 percent right away," Ayrault told RMC radio ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss the move. "We want to (eventually) double it. This is a commitment by the president and it will be carried out."

An election campaign pledge by President Francois Hollande to double the Livret A ceiling to 30,600 euros ($38,200) from 15,300 today is aimed at appeasing households facing higher tax bills and providing investment funds for new social housing projects.

Banks fear the plan will drain funds away just when they are being buffeted by the euro zone debt crisis and are under pressure to improve their capital ratios.

Money deposited in Livret A savings accounts is collected by retail banks, which receive a fee, then lent on to 200-year-old state lender Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), which uses the funds for state-backed infrastructure projects.

The preferential interest rates on the accounts, set by the Bank of France and currently a tax-free 2.25 percent, also lure money out of life insurance schemes that invest heavily in French sovereign bonds.

Livret A deposits totalled 230 billion euros ($287 billion) at end-July, up from 217 billion at the end of 2011 and 195 billion at end-2010.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici will outline the Livret A plan to fellow ministers on Wednesday as the government reconvenes after its summer break. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting By Catherine Bremer and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Patrick Graham)