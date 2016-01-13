(Updates with decision to keep rate steady)

PARIS Jan 13 France's finance ministry opted on Wednesday to keep the regulated interest rate on popular tax-free savings accounts at 0.75 percent, following the central bank's recommendation.

The government cut the rate on the so-called Livret A accounts to the current record low in August, but only after having resisted the central bank's previous calls for a cut.

The Bank of France usually bases its recommendation on a formula linked to the latest money market rates and inflation rate excluding tobacco prices, which stood at 0.2 percent in December over 12 months, according to figures released earlier Wednesday.

Strictly applying the formula would have called for a cut to 0.5 percent, but the central bank recommended to keep it at 0.75 percent due to expectations that inflation should pick up this year.

The Bank of France has been eager for the rates to come down to get them closer in line with the European Central Bank's main interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The Finance Ministry also followed a recommendation from the central bank to trim the rate on new savings accounts used to finance real estate purchases to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent.