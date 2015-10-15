PARIS Oct 15 France's Defence Ministry said it
would take disciplinary action over a primary school
"meet-the-army" workshop at which pupils aged 10 and under took
part in an exercise with unloaded assault rifles.
But educational authorities, while summoning teachers to
explain the incident at a village school in eastern France,
suggested it had been more the result of a surfeit of enthusiasm
than anything sinister.
The workshop might have gone unnoticed but for a photograph
posted on social networks showing a dozen children lying flat
out like soldiers, fingers on the triggers of Famas assault
rifles.
Alerted by media coverage and the photograph, French Defence
Ministry spokesman Pierre Bayle said disciplinary action would
be taken. "The ministry firmly condemns this action," he said.
Educational authorities also responded frostily, saying the
school teachers involved had been summoned for questioning.
"This was a clear pedagogical error," said Albert Jaeger, an
official for the regional schooling administration to which the
school reports. Sanctions were possible, he said.
Several army reservists took part in the event, designed to
explain military life to young pupils at a school in Flastroff,
a village with a population of around 300.
The children got to inspect armoured vehicles and taste
soldiers' food rations in addition to the session where they
held unloaded rifles and automatic pistols.
Jaeger appeared to express some sympathy over the storm
resulting from the exercise.
"According to the parents, nobody feels traumatised by the
affair. What's traumatising them is the media coverage it has
generated."
