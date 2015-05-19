PARIS May 19 One of the few cartoonists to
survive an Islamist militant attack on France's Charlie Hebdo
journal is leaving the publication, saying he can no longer bear
the pressure.
Renald Luzier, better known simply as Luz, announced his
decision in an interview in Liberation, the newspaper that
helped Charlie Hebdo publish again in the wake of an attack in
which most of his cartoonist colleagues were killed.
"Every print-run was torture because the others are no
longer there," said Luz, who drew the cover picture on the first
post-attack edition of Charlie Hebdo but had recently declared
he would no longer draw cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad because
he was fed up with it.
The pressure of work in the wake of the attacks and media
scrutiny were the main reasons he cited for the decision.
Islamist militants saying they were avenging the Prophet
killed 12 people in January when they attacked the Paris offices
of the irreverent weekly known for lampooning Islam along with
other religions and the political establishment.
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Ralph Boulton)