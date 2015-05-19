(Adds more quotes and background)
By Brian Love
PARIS May 19 One of the few cartoonists to
survive an Islamist militant attack on France's Charlie Hebdo
journal is leaving the publication, saying he can no longer bear
the pressure.
Renald Luzier, better known simply as Luz, announced his
decision in an interview in Liberation, the newspaper that has
housed Charlie Hebdo and helped it publish since an attack in
which most of his cartoonist colleagues were killed.
"The time came when it was just all too much to bear. There
was next to nobody to draw the cartoons. I ended up doing three
or every four front-pages. Every print-run was torture because
the others are no longer there," said Luz.
He drew the cover picture on the first post-attack edition
of Charlie Hebdo - which sold some eight million copies across
the world compared to a normal week's sales of around 60,000 -
but he had recently said he would no longer draw cartoons of the
Prophet Mohammad because he was fed up with the matter.
For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous;
but Charlie Hebdo's first post-attack edition carried on its
cover a Luz cartoon of a tearful Mohammad holding a "Je suis
Charlie" ("I am Charlie") sign under the words "All is
forgiven".
NO HERO
Islamist militants saying they were avenging the Prophet
killed 12 people in January when they attacked the Paris offices
of the irreverent weekly known for lampooning Islam along with
other religions and the political establishment. Among those
killed were chief editor Stephane Charbonnier and household-name
cartoonists such as Georges Wolinski and Jean Cabut.
Luz, who lives under police protection like the rest of the
survivors and colleagues at other newspapers such as the Canard
Enchaine, cited pressure of work and media scrutiny as the main
reasons for quitting.
The ad-free publication overcame serious financial woes
thanks to donations since the Jan.7 attack and the massive but
temporary post-attack boost to sales for the journal that sells
at 3 euros ($3.36) per copy.
Luz said his decision had nothing to do with the problems at
the journal, including splits that only recently surfaced over
its staff ownership structure and disciplinary proceeedings
against one of its journalists.
"I'm no longer interested in returning to normal life as a
news cartoonist," said Luz.
He spoke of the fear of no longer being inspired and being
fed up with hero status that meant his every move triggered
media headlines.
"We're not heroes, we never were and we never wanted to be,"
he said.
At no point, however, did he speak of fear of being targeted
again by militants.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Ralph Boulton)