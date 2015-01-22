By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 22 France appealed on
Thursday for U.N. member states to work together on an
international legal framework that would make social network
providers share responsibility for the use of their platforms to
spread messages promoting violence.
"There are hate videos, calls for death, propaganda that has
not been responded to, and we need to respond," Harlem Desir,
French state secretary for European affairs, told reporters on
the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting on the rising
threat of anti-Semitism.
The French call for a radical shift in the way governments
treat social networking companies such as Facebook and
Twitter came two weeks after Islamist militants killed
17 people in Paris at a satirical magazine and a Kosher
supermarket.
"We must limit the dissemination of these messages," Desir
said. "We must ... establish a legal framework so the Internet
platforms, the large companies managing social networking, so
that they're called upon to act responsibly."
Michael Roth, German minister of state for Europe, echoed
Desir's remarks.
"We need a clear legal framework for the EU and on the
international level," Roth said.
Desir called for an international conference in the coming
weeks. France announced this week it would recruit thousands of
extra police, spies and investigators to boost national security
and intelligence.
But this is not enough, Desir said. The world should target
militants' use of the Internet and social networks to promote
violence and discrimination.
Desir cited child pornography, which social networking
companies have banned at the request of governments, saying it
should be the same with calls for hatred and violence.
"We believe that the racist remarks, anti-Semitic remarks,
spread through the Internet today or in other media do not fall
in the category of expressing an opinion," he said. "Rather
there should be law that allows for us to suppress a rejection
of others and a call for violence and a call for death."
Western governments have cited the use of social networks by
Islamic State militants to entice young foreign fighters to
Syria and Iraq, where government and U.N. officials say they
have participated in beheadings, massacres and other war crimes.
More French citizens have joined Islamic State than any other
nationality.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Grant McCool)