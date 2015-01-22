(Adds remarks from U.S. envoy to United Nations, paragraphs
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Jan 22 France appealed on
Thursday for U.N. member states to work together on an
international legal framework that would make social network
providers share responsibility for the use of their platforms to
spread messages promoting violence.
"There are hate videos, calls for death, propaganda that has
not been responded to, and we need to respond," Harlem Desir,
French state secretary for European affairs, told reporters on
the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting on the rising
threat of anti-Semitism.
The French call for a radical shift in the way governments
treat social networking companies such as Facebook and
Twitter came two weeks after Islamist militants killed
17 people in Paris at a satirical magazine and a Kosher
supermarket.
"We must limit the dissemination of these messages," Desir
said. "We must ... establish a legal framework so the Internet
platforms, the large companies managing social networking, so
that they're called upon to act responsibly."
The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
described Desir's call as an "interesting proposal" that would
have to be discussed with civil society and the private sector.
Power also emphasized the importance of protecting free speech.
"We're very alert to the extent to which social media
platforms are being exploited by violent extremists across the
board, including by al Qaeda and Islamic State," Power said.
Desir called for an international conference to discuss the
issue and Power suggested countries should pool their best
practices.
Western governments have cited the use of social networks by
Islamic State militants to entice young foreign fighters to
Syria and Iraq, where government and U.N. officials say they
have participated in beheadings, massacres and other war crimes.
More French have joined Islamic State than any other
nationality.
Michael Roth, German minister of state for Europe, also
supported France's appeal.
France announced this week it would boost national security
and intelligence personnel. But this is not
enough, Desir said. The world should target militants' use of
the Internet and social networks. He cited child pornography,
which social networking companies have banned, saying it should
be the same with calls for hatred and violence.
"We believe that the racist remarks, anti-Semitic remarks,
spread through the Internet today or in other media do not fall
in the category of expressing an opinion," he said. "Rather
there should be law that allows for us to suppress a rejection
of others and a call for violence and a call for death."
