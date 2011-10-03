PARIS Oct 3 The French government said on Monday it will cancel three shale gas exploration permits in the south of France, including one granted to oil giant Total SA .

France banned the use of a drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in July in the face of concerns about potential environmental damage.

Out of a total 64 exclusive permits, the holders of 61 permits not cancelled decided after the ban to either stop prospecting for shale gas or focus only on conventional gas fields, the ecology ministry said.

One of the cancelled contracts had been granted to Total and the other two to U.S. company Schuepbach.

Total said on Sept. 12 it wanted to prospect for shale gas in France's southeast region, but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing drilling technique.

The hydraulic fracturing involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into shale rock formations at high pressure to force out oil and natural gas.

Opposition in France has centered on potential pollution from the large amounts of water and some detergent used in the process.

Total has shale gas exploration permits in Poland, Denmark and Argentina as part of a strategy to boost unconventional oil and gas production to offset dwindling reserves. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)